Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Position Trimmed by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,696 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

