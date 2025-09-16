Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 32,894 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,894 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

