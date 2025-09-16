MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

