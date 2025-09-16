Berkshire Bank Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,030.4% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 600,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,942,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.