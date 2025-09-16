Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

