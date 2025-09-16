American Express Company $AXP Stake Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in American Express by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $8,162,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in American Express by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

