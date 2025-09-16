Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of WM stock opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

