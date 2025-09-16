Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $287.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

