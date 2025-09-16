Rise Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day moving average of $267.75. The stock has a market cap of $850.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $309.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

