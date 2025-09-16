iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.4%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

