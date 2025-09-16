Woodstock Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $600.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

