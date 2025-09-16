Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 646 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9%

AMAT opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.