Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

