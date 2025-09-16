MFG Wealth Management Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

