Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

