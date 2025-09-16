Bulwark Capital Corp Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.27. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $591.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

