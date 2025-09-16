Arlington Trust Co LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

PFE opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.