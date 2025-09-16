The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

