WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

