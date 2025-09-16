GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

GEM Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

