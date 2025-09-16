Waste Management, Inc. $WM Stock Holdings Reduced by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

