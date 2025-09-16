iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $464.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

