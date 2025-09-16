Bank of America Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Buy

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

