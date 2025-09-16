Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

