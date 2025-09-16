Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $476.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.