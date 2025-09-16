Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,028 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 38,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.