First Bank & Trust Purchases 660 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 1.3%

ZTS opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

