Lpwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

