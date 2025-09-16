Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

