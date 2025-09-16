iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 66,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 79,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 423,471.9% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 135,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 135,511 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

