Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 48,900 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 182.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GE stock opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $287.11.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

