RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.