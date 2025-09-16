St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

