Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $476.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

