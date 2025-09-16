Bay Rivers Group Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.