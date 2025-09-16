Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

