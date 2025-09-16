Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 371 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $641.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $664.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

