Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 927 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IWF opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $464.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

