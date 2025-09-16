ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $948.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.47. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

