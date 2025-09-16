Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HD opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.40. The firm has a market cap of $420.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

