Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $98.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

