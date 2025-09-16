Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.