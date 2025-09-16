Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.