iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Lifted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

