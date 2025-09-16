Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 644.1% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of C opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

