Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 485.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 20,400.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Danaher Price Performance
DHR stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
