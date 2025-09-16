Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys 142 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 218.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 169,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

