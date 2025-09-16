Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPST stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.