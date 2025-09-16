Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

