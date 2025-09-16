iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.